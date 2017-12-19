Ericsson's Top 10 Consumer Trends for 2018

Ericsson's ConsumerLab report looks aghead to the defining trends of 2018. Exploring the future from an early adopter user perspective, the report points to a paradigm shift as consumers expect digital technology to increasingly operate on human terms. Body language, facial expression and intonation will augment voice and touch to control consumer interaction with tech devices, easing adaption in an ever-increasing pace of technological change…

Ericsson's ConsumerLab report looks aghead to the defining trends of 2018. Exploring the future from an early adopter user perspective, the report points to a paradigm shift as consumers expect digital technology to increasingly operate on human terms.

Body language, facial expression and intonation will augment voice and touch to control consumer interaction with tech devices, easing adaption in an ever-increasing pace of technological change.

"We are entering a future where devices neither have buttons and switches nor need to be controlled digitally via your smartphone. In fact, this may be a necessary change, as it would be difficult for people to learn a new user interface for every device that gets connected to the Internet of Things," said Michael Björn, head of research, Ericsson ConsumerLab.

“Today, you have to know all the intricacies of the devices you use. But in the future, the devices will know you instead. For this to become a reality, devices must be able to relay complex human interaction data to cloud-based processing, and respond intuitively within milliseconds, increasing requirements on next generation connectivity.”

The report identified the following trends in consumer thinking for 2018:

1. Your Body is the User Interface

More than half of current users of intelligent voice assistants believe that we will use body language, expression, intonation and touch to interact with tech devices as if they were fellow humans. Some 2 in 3 think this will happen within a mere 3 years.

2. Augmented Hearing

63 percent of consumers would like earphones that translate languages in real time. 52 percent want to block out a family member’s snoring.

3. Eternal Newbies

30 percent say new technology makes it hard to keep their skills up to date. But it also makes us instant experts. 46 percent say the internet allows them to learn and forget skills faster than ever.

4. Social Broadcasting

Social media is being overrun by traditional broadcasters. But half of consumers say AI would be useful to check facts posted on social networks.

5. Intelligent Ads

Advertisements may become too smart for their own good. More than half of augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) users think ads will become so realistic they will eventually replace the products themselves.

6. Uncanny Communication

50 percent think not being able to tell the difference between human and machine would spook them out. 40 percent would also be spooked by a smartphone that reacts to their mood.

7. Leisure Society

32 percent of students and working people do not think they need a job to develop a meaningful life. 40 percent say they would like a robot that works and earns income for them, freeing up leisure time.

8. Your Photo is a Room

Imagine being able to walk into a photo and relive a memory. 3 out of 4 believe that in only 5 years they will use virtual reality to walk around in smartphone photos.

9. Streets in the Air

City streets may be choked with traffic but the skies remain free. 39 percent think their city needs a road network for drones and flying vehicles. But almost as many worry that a drone would drop on their head.

10. The Charged Future

The connected world will require mobile power. More than 80 percent believe that in only 5 years we will have long-lasting batteries that will put an end to charging concerns.