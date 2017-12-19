HGC unveils new digital strategy amid rebranding project

HGC Global Communications Limited has announced a major rebrand programme which it says will allow it to focus more on its digital offering. HGC has a 1.4 million kilometer network of fibre optic cables…

HGC Global Communications Limited has announced a major rebrand programme which it says will allow it to focus more on its digital offering.

HGC has a 1.4 million kilometer network of fibre optic cables, serving customers in Hong Kong, China and southeast Asia, as well as customers in Europe and North America.

“The ever-changing telecom industry continues to shape the way we conduct business and connect with each other. With the increasing globalisation, personalisation and fragmentation, our world is entering its ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ where we will participate and drive the change. The advances in telecom technology are imminent—it takes robust and flexible infrastructure networks to channel vast amounts of data around the world. This rebranding reinforces our vision to bring the best communications technologies to communities and individuals for sustainable growth and development in the Digital Era,” said Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC.

HGC will look to reinforce its position in Hong Kong and beyond by strengthening its full-fibre infrastructure network to support new technology, including 5G. The company will also invest in valued-added services and innovative solutions. HGC will focus its investment on software-defined applications and integrated cloud and network security solutions for its global customers.

Currently, HGC provides fibre optic broadband services to around 300,000 households in Hong Kong. The company also provides 29,000 WIFI hotspots on the island.