Vodafone India appoints new CFO ahead of potential merger

Vodafone India has announced the appointment of Manish Dawar as its new chief financial officer, with effect from the 1st of January 2018. Dawar will take over from Thomas Reistein, who has presided over the role for the last four years.

Reisten will now move to a senior role within the wider Vodafone group.

“In these exciting times, [Manish] brings a rich experience of working across multiple industries and deep understanding of all aspects of finance. He is a worthy successor to Thomas, and I look forward to a successful transition,” said Sunil Sood, managing director and CEO of Vodafone India.

Dawar previously worked for Den Networks and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, where he also held the position of CFO. He is a qualified chartered accountant with a degree in Commerce from Punjab University.

It is believed that Dawar will also be the CFO of the soon to be merged new entity between Vodafone India and Idea Telecom. The deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2018, creating one of India’s biggest telcos.

India represents one of the fastest growing markets for telecoms, and recently topped a survey of the most data hungry nations in the world. A recent report, published by Google India, claimed that the average Indian smart phone user will consume a massive 11 Gb of data per month by 2022.