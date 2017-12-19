UK govt to announce broadband boost for 1.1 million homes and businesses

The British government is set to outline plans to deliver super-fast broadband services to 1.1 million customers, as industry regulator Ofcom warns that Britain's rural communities are being left behind. Ministers will unveil plans this week to deliver adequate broadband services to remote and rural properties by 2022…

Ministers will unveil plans this week to deliver adequate broadband services to remote and rural properties by 2022.

At present, 1.1 million homes and businesses in the UK are unable to access adequate broadband services, according to a new report issued by industry regulator, Ofcom.

Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2017 report states that 1.1 million premises were unable to obtain download speeds of 10Mb/s or upload speeds of 1Mb/s. The figure has fallen from 1.6 million people in 2016.

“Broadband coverage is improving, but our findings show there’s still urgent work required before people and businesses get the services they need, said Steve Unger, chief technology officer at Ofcom.

The report highlights customers in rural areas as being particularly short changed when it comes to broadband speeds. The report states that 17% of businesses in rural areas can not access broadband speeds that are sufficient to meet their business needs, compared to just 2% in metropolitan areas.

“Everyone should have good access to the internet, wherever they live and work. So we are supporting plans for universal broadband, and promoting investment in full-fibre technology that can provide ultrafast, reliable connections.”

Last week, a number of industry analysts called for more to be done to boost connectivity for businesses in the UK’s rural communities.

In addition to highlighting deficiencies in fixed line services, the report also drew attention to the availability of 4G mobile connections across the country.

“’Total’ geographic 4G coverage, where a signal is available from all four mobile operators, is available across just 43% of the UK. For calls and text messaging, 30% of the UK’s geography does not receive a signal from all four operators – down from 37% last year,” read a statement from Ofcom.