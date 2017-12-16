T-Mobile to launch pay TV service

T-Mobile US has announced plans to launch a disruptive new TV service in 2018. T-Mobile US has also an agreement to acquire TV technology firm Layer3 TV. “People love their TV, but they hate their TV providers. And worse, they have no real choice but to simply take it! That&rsquo…

“People love their TV, but they hate their TV providers. And worse, they have no real choice but to simply take it! That’s where we come in. We’re going to fix the pain points and bring real choice to consumers across the country,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.

“It only makes sense for the Un-carrier to do to TV what we’re doing to wireless: change it for good! Personally, I can’t wait to start fighting for consumers here!”

T-Mobile will be hoping to tap into the trend that has seen consumers turning away from traditional pay TV services in favour of online offerings from service providers such as Netflix.

“We’re in the midst of the Golden Age of TV, and yet people have never been more frustrated by the status quo created by Big Cable and Satellite TV,” said Mike Sievert, chief operating officer of T-Mobile. “That’s because the world is changing – with mobile video, streaming services, cord cutting, original content and more -- and yet, the old guard simply can’t – or won’t – evolve. It’s time for a disruptor to shake things up and give people real choice,” he added.

The move is part of a broader trend in the telecoms sector, with traditional network carriers branching out in search of new revenue streams. AT&T has recently acquired DirectTV to the same effect.

By acquiring Layer3 TV, T-Mobile US will hope to leverage the company's strategy for innovative content delivery.

“No market needs Un-carrier-ing more than pay TV, so we’re completely stoked to join T-Mobile in disrupting the status quo!” said Jeff Binder, CEO of Layer3 TV, Inc.

“Together with T-Mobile, we’re going to ditch everything you hate about cable and make everything you love about TV better.”