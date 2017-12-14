Nokia signs networking deal with Credit Andorra

Nokia has signed an agreement with Credit Andorra to supply software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology to the international financial services company. Supplied by Nokia's software defined networking venture…

Nokia has signed an agreement with Credit Andorra to supply software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology to the international financial services company.

Supplied by Nokia's software defined networking venture, Nuage, the SD-WAN technology will speed up connection between Credit Andorra's remote sites and its corporate data centres.

"The agreement underlines our momentum in this business, and is further proof of the success that SD-WAN technology can bring to different market segments," said Manolo Ortiz, managing director of large enterprises at Nokia's Nuage Networks.

The Nuage Networks platform provides policy-based automation of quality of service and security for each application and location as services are ordered through a self-management portal. Nokia says that the next generation Nuage Networks SD-WAN technology will greatly accelerate service delivery while reducing operating overhead and costs.

"We are very pleased with our partnership with Nokia's Nuage Networks, as it allowed us to quickly and securely extend the reach of our financial services and key applications. Stability and security are key concerns for financial institutions when evolving an IT infrastructure. We are happy to report our Nuage Networks SD-WAN implementation is delivering on the expected operational cost reductions and accelerated service delivery across our WAN," said Alfred Alcon, CTO of Credit Andorra.

The agreement will enable Credit Andorra to establish and enforce consistent security and access policies across all of its locations, as well as simplifying regulatory compliance. It will also reduce the need for large on-site teams to support each branch office or temporary project site.