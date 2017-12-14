China Mobile International partners with BT to launch CMLink in the UK

China Mobile International has launched its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service in the UK, CMLink. CMLink will use BT's EE mobile network, which currently covers 86% of the UK. That figure is set to rise to 95% by 2020…

China Mobile International has launched its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service in the UK, CMLink.

CMLink will use BT's EE mobile network, which currently covers 86% of the UK. That figure is set to rise to 95% by 2020.

“I’m delighted BT has been chosen by China Mobile International to help them as they enter the UK mobile market using our EE network. Our MVNO offering is best in class thanks to the strength and coverage of our EE mobile network, which is the largest 4G network in the UK and continues to expand," said Gerry McQuade, CEO BT wholesale and ventures.

CMLink will provide voice and data services to Chinese immigrants, tourists, students and professionals living in and travelling to the UK.

“China Mobile’s ‘Big Connectivity’ strategy affirms its vision of becoming a leading global operator with innovative digital services.” said Dr. Li Feng, chairman and CEO at CMI.

“While China Mobile serves 880 million domestic mobile subscribers, CMI – its operating subsidiary responsible for international business – is breaking new ground in overseas markets. With the growing business and cultural exchanges between China and the UK, the launch of CMI’s CMLink MVNO, enables Chinese communities to stay connected with family, friends and business partners anytime, anywhere. We expect the UK launch to be a new chapter in CMI delivering compelling digital services that break down barriers of communication for global consumers while fostering open exchange between Belt and Road companies,” he added.