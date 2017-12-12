Colt reduces latency on its London to Tokyo route to just 159 milliseconds

UK based tech firm Colt Technology Services has announced that it has reduced latency levels on its Colt IQ Network between London and Tokyo to just 159 milliseconds. As part of its network optimisation scheme, Colt has invested in reducing latency levels between London and financial centres in Asia Pacific…

UK based tech firm Colt Technology Services has announced that it has reduced latency levels on its Colt IQ Network between London and Tokyo to just 159 milliseconds.

As part of its network optimisation scheme, Colt has invested in reducing latency levels between London and financial centres in Asia Pacific.

“We are committed to providing global financial firms with a very fast and reliable network infrastructure together with superior customer experience. This is why we are investing heavily in low latency connectivity between the key financial centres and exchanges in Asia, Europe and North America. This year, we have announced improved latency on our Chicago to Tokyo network route and key APAC routes. We are now focusing on the Tokyo to London route," said Andrew Housden, VP for capital markets at Colt.

The reduced latency levels will appeal to traders and financial institutions which rely on low latency infrastructure to support their operations, particularly those in the investment banking, high frequency trading and foreign exchange sectors.

Colt has been investing in its subsea networks throughout the course of the year and recently completed a project in Europe to connect Finland to its Nordic neighbours. This year Colt has invested over €200 million in improving its subsea networks, increasing capacity and reducing latency levels across the board.

Colt will be well represented at next year's Submarine Networks Europe event, with a number of key executives due to speak. Colt's VP for wholesale, Timothy Passingham, will take part in a keynote panel session identifying the key trends that will influence the subsea sector for the next 5 years.

Colt's VP for technology and architecture, Mirko Voltolini will also take part in a lively panel session, exploring possible strategies for capitalising on the benefits of network automation, as the business world looks for ever faster and more secure connections.