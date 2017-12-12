Ericsson wins 5G supply contract with Verizon

Ericsson has won a contract to supply networking equipment to Verizon as part of the US firm's commercial 5G launch. Verizon will utilise the 5G commercial radio network and the core network in late 2018…

Ericsson has won a contract to supply networking equipment to Verizon as part of the US firm's commercial 5G launch. Verizon will utilise the 5G commercial radio network and the core network in late 2018, according to a company statement.

Ericsson and Verizon have been working closely together to speed up the rollout and commercialisation of 5G networks in the US.

“Our pioneering work with 5G will make US consumers and businesses among the first in the world to benefit from the transformative services of the new technology. It further illustrates how our global 5G portfolio, designed to support 5G NR as standardized in 3GPP, enables first movers in the early commercialisation of 5G networks,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks at Ericsson.

Over the course of the last 12 months, Ericsson and Verizon have partnered on a number of fixed-wireless 5G trials, using mmWave technology. The tests have taken place in various cities across the US, in a variety of population densities and geographies.

“5G will change the way we work, interact, learn and play. Through our work with Ericsson, we are creating a clear roadmap and building a robust ecosystem that will enable us to maximise the potential of 5G,” said Ed Chan, SVP technology strategy and planning for corporate networking and technology at Verizon.

In recent weeks, Ericsson has called for European countries to up their investment in 5G or risk being left behind by innovations in Asia Pacific and the US.