Here East and Optimity strive to create Europe's best-connected campus

Here East has joined forces with Optimity to provide super-fast WIFI services at the East London business park.

Tennent's at the Here East campus will be able to access WIFI services with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. With multiple fibre networks already connected to the campus, Here East is aiming to become the most connected business campus in Europe. The network brings together leading suppliers Juniper Networks, RG Nets, Ruckus Wireless, Emerson and Netgear

“This is about creating a new type of campus that builds a community using connectivity to bring together people and spaces. More than ever before, work is about interaction and collaboration, with start-ups working alongside major enterprises to share ideas and make things happen. Connectivity is the glue that makes this happen,” said Anthony Impey, founder and CEO of Optimity.

Bringing super-fast connectivity to the UK's business community will be a key focus of the Connected Britain event. As the UK look to sharpen its competitive edge in the international market place, fast, reliable connectivity will be crucial. The event will feature a full conference agenda that will focus on the key strategies for bringing gigabit capable connectivity to British industry.

The Here East Campus covers one million square feet and is home to a number of big named businesses and research companies including BT Sport; Ladbrokes Coral’s tech and innovation hub, LC2 and Loughborough University London.

“This is part of our vision to deliver the most connected campus in Europe - where businesses, entrepreneurs, universities and technology experts will come together to experiment, build and create. We pride ourselves on our ability to connect and collaborate and technology is a vital part of our vision to bring people together to share ideas and to foster innovation," said Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East.