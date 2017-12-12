Digicel reveals new CEO

Caribbean telco Digicel has revealed Alexander Greiffenclau as its new chief executive officer. Greiffenclau will take over from the incumbent CEO, Colm Delves, who has overseen the running of Digicel for the past 13 years…

Caribbean telco Digicel has revealed Alexander Greiffenclau as its new chief executive officer.

Greiffenclau will take over from the incumbent CEO, Colm Delves, who has overseen the running of Digicel for the past 13 years. Greiffenclau will pick up the reins at the Caribbean operator in February 2018.

“I am very pleased to join the Digicel team. I view Digicel’s progress implementing Digicel 2030 as a truly ground-breaking initiative and an opportunity to transform our customers’ communications and entertainment experience. In my view, Digicel has first mover advantage in its customer engagement evolution and I aim to ensure we capitalise on that for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Greiffenclau.

Under Delves’ stewardship, Digicel’s revenues have grown from $478 million in 2004 to $2.5 billion today.

Greiffenclau joins Digicel as the Caribbean operator is looking to repair its network infrastructure across the region following the devastating impact of hurricane Irma. Digicel’s operations in the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla in particular will need significant investment to repair the significant storm damage that ravaged the islands in September.

Greiffenclau joins Digicel from VEON, where he served as group chief performance officer. He holds a degree in International Business Economy from the International Business School Lippstadt in Germany and West Virginia University in the US.