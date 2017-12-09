Orange to continue investment in full fibre as EBIDTA jumps 2%

French telecoms operator, Orange, is set to increase its investment in full fibre networks at home and in Spain, following a rise in profits announced at its annual investor day in London…

French telecoms operator, Orange, is set to increase its investment in full fibre networks at home and in Spain, following a rise in profits announced at its annual investor day in London.

Orange announced a growth in EBITDA of around 2% in 2017, fuelled by the success of its investment in full fibre networks.

"The group is today reaffirming its strategy to differentiate itself through the quality of its networks and customer experience, and has set itself new operational performance objectives. The group’s strategy seeks to leverage targeted investments that aim to reinforce the excellence of its networks and offer enriched services, read a company statement.

Orange's chairman and chief executive, Stéphane Richard, said that the company was “very confident in delivering what [it] promised today — growth.”

The company highlighted its deployment of fibre in France, which is now ahead of schedule. Orange plans to deliver 20 million fibre to the home (FTTH) connectable households in high-density and medium-density areas by 2021, rather than 2022.

In Spain, Orange has committed to delivering 16 million FTTH connectable households in 2020, an increase from the previous target of 14 million households. Orange now believes that it will reach 14 million FTTH connections in Spain as early as 2018.

Following the investor day in London, shares in Orange jumped by 1.9% to €14.52 on Thursday.