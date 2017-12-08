5G testing spurs Huawei to deliver 5G by 2020

Huawei and its partner NTT Docomo have reported a breakthrough success in their joint 5G testing trials, achieving high speed data transmission over a distance of 1.2km on the 28GHz millimetre wave spectrum…

Huawei and its partner NTT Docomo have reported a breakthrough success in their joint 5G testing trials, achieving high speed data transmission over a distance of 1.2km on the 28GHz millimetre wave spectrum.

"The high-speed and long distance support is one of important technical challenges for 5G mmWave conditions. This successful long distance live-demo on a 5G mmWave is a groundbreaking achievement in our joint effort with NTT DOCOMO to build a fundamental 5G commercial environment. This success makes us more confident in realising the goal of commercialising 5G by 2020," said Gan Bin, vice president of Huawei's 5G product line.

The trial took place in downtown Tokyo, where a base station working over 28GHz was located at Tokyo Skytree’s viewing deck, 340m above the city.

The partners achieved more than a 4.52Gbps downlink throughput and a 1.55Gbps uplink throughput with a coverage range of 1.2km.

Huawei utilised its 5G base station for the test, which supports Massive MIMO and beamforming technologies. Huawei also provided the 5G core network and the 5G mm wave test user equipment.

Huawei anticipates conducting further testing at the world's biggest 5G testing site in Beijing's Huairou District.

The test comes amid a flurry of 5G testing around the world, with BT and Nokia announcing plans for live 5G tests in the UK earlier this month.