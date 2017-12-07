T-Mobile and Ericsson LAA test hits speeds of 1.1 Gbps

T-Mobile and Ericsson have set a new speed record using 12-layer Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) technology, reaching speeds of 1.1 Gbps in recent tests, according to a company release. The test is the first in the world to exceed speeds of 1 Gbps…

“Breaking the 1 Gbps-mark means that commercial gigabit speeds are not far from reality for many broadband users, with our LAA and MIMO technologies as key enablers. It is also an example of how innovatively we work with partners to push the boundaries of technology and achieve new milestones,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson.

The live demonstration took place at T-Mobile's Washington lab in the US, and used Ericsson's Radio System and TM500 network test equipment from Cobham Wireless.

“T-Mobile has built the nation’s fastest LTE network by innovating and bringing new technologies to market for our customers. This LAA technology builds upon our deployments of 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM and will give customers even greater access to near gigabit speeds in 2018,” said Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile.

The record breaking speeds were achieved by using several key LTE technologies including 256 QAM, 4x4 MIMO, and LAA by aggregating two licensed carriers and three unlicensed carriers.

LAA has been demonstrated previously on 10 layers, reaching download speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Extending to 12 layers enables speeds exceeding 1 Gbps.

The test results were announced just days after Ericsson's senior vice president and head of digital services, Ulf Ewaldsson, called on European operators to up their game or risk being left behind by developments in the US and Asia.

"I'm a little bit worried about European technology leadership. I think there is a danger that we are being too hesitant here," he told Total Telecom in an inclusive interview last week.