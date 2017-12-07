Sparkle unveils new capacity in Seabras-1 subsea cabling system

International telecoms service provider Sparkle has announced the activation of the three fibre pairs it owns and manages on the new Seabras-1 cable system. Seabras-1 is the only cabling system connecting Sao Paolo in Brazil with New York in the US…

Seabras-1 is the only cabling system connecting Sao Paolo in Brazil with New York in the US, providing capacity for the rapidly growing US – Latin America route.

Sparkle provides easy connectivity to the rest of the world, through Seabras-1 and the backhaul extensions from cable landing points to main PoPs in New York and Sao Paulo. Europe, the Middle East and Africa are all within striking distance from the New York metropolitan area through the trans-Atlantic cables.

Seabras-1 boasts lower latency on the US-Brazil route and avoids the notorious hurricane risk areas that can cause seasonal outages. The new route increases the overall redundancy of Sparkle’s Americas network as it provides a third option for diversification.

The surge in demand for high capacity data cabling in Latin America is being driven by over the top (OTT) and content providers.

