Thursday, 30 November 2017

Winners revealed at 2017 World Communication Awards

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 29 November 17

This year's World Communication Awards registered a huge number of entries across a total of 24 individual categories

The World Communication Awards showcased the cream of international talent from the global telecoms industry, at a glittering reception held in London on Tuesday night.  Celebrating innovation and achievement across 24 categories, the World Communication Awards 2017 received a huge number of entries, resulting in an impressive shortlist of finalists. Competition was stiff, particularly in the individual CEO and CTO of the Year categories. With nominations from across the globe, the judges certainly had their work cut out…

CEO of the Year
The coveted CEO of the Year award was claimed by Rick Calder of GTT Communications.

Calder took charge of GTT Communications in 2007 and has presided over a "protracted period of growth and success since he took the helm," according to the WCA judges. 

"The CEO of the Year award is a tremendous honour that I his recent promotion https://www.totaltele.com/498695/Altice-shuffles-Portugal-Telecom-management-againaccept on behalf of the entire GTT team," stated Calder. "Our dedicated, talented and hard-working team has driven our explosive growth as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."

Under Calder's stewardship, GTT's annualised run-rate revenue surged from $50 million to nearly $1 billion in just 10 years. The company has also completed a number of strategic acquisitions in recent times, including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity.

CTO of the Year
Alexandre Fonseca of Portugal Telecom scooped the award for CTO of the Year, having been selected for the prize before  to chief executive.

Fonseca was responsible for the restructuring of a large number of business units, resulting in a more agile and efficient operating structure.

"Alexandre Fonseca has worked hard during a time of upheaval for Portugal Telecom and is delivering against an aggressive and disruptive strategy from the board," said the WCA judges.
Fonseca is responsible for overseeing Portugal Telecom's strategic five-year plan, that focuses on the rollout of fibre networks as well as a SingleRAN project to modernise the network.

The World Communication Awards recognised talent and achievement across 24 categories, covering everything from 5G trailblazers to innovative IoT solutions. See below for a full list of the 2018 winners.

5G Trailblazer    
Telstra Corporation

Best Brand
Smart Communications - Welcome Change

Best Connectivity Solution    
Telekom Research & Development - iSSEF Prime

Best Customer Care
Telia Carrier

Best Enterprise Service    
NTT Communications Corporation - SD-WAN Service Portfolio

Best Global Operator    
NTT Communications Corporation

Best Operator in an Emerging Market
Liquid Telecom

Best Wholesale Operator
NTT Communications Corporation

Digital Lifestyle Award
Orange

Industrial IOT Award
NTT Communications - IoT Platform

Most Innovative IoT Solution
ZTE Corporation - Smart Parking Product

Network Transformation Initiative
Telecom Argentina and Huawei - Core network cloud transformation

NFV Innovation Award
Huawei NFV Integration Solution

Best Regional Wholesale Operator
GlobeNet

Smart Cities Award
Indosat Ooredoo - Kota Digital

The Broadband Pioneer Award
Ooredoo Qatar – Supernet

The Cloud Infrastructure Award
Interoute - Enterprise Digital Platform

The Innovation Award: Operator
Telkomtelstra - Delivery Robots (Dbots)

The Innovation Award: Vendor
Metaswitch - 100% Cloud Native VoLTE Solution

The Moving Pictures Award
PCCW Global - Virtual Reality (VR) Broadcast Solution

The Social Contribution Award
Smart Communications - SHINE OS+

CTO of the Year    
Alexandre Fonseca – Portugal Telecom

CEO of the Year
Rick Calder - GTT Communications

The Users' Choice Award
AT&T
 

