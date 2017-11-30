Winners revealed at 2017 World Communication Awards

The World Communication Awards showcased the cream of international talent from the global telecoms industry, at a glittering reception held in London on Tuesday night. Celebrating innovation and achievement across 24 categories, the World Communication Awards 2017 received a huge number of entries, resulting in an impressive shortlist of finalists. Competition was stiff, particularly in the individual CEO and CTO of the Year categories. With nominations from across the globe, the judges certainly had their work cut out…

CEO of the Year

The coveted CEO of the Year award was claimed by Rick Calder of GTT Communications.



Calder took charge of GTT Communications in 2007 and has presided over a "protracted period of growth and success since he took the helm," according to the WCA judges.



"The CEO of the Year award is a tremendous honour that I accept on behalf of the entire GTT team," stated Calder. "Our dedicated, talented and hard-working team has driven our explosive growth as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."



Under Calder's stewardship, GTT's annualised run-rate revenue surged from $50 million to nearly $1 billion in just 10 years. The company has also completed a number of strategic acquisitions in recent times, including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity.



CTO of the Year

Alexandre Fonseca of Portugal Telecom scooped the award for CTO of the Year, having been selected for the prize before to chief executive.



Fonseca was responsible for the restructuring of a large number of business units, resulting in a more agile and efficient operating structure.



"Alexandre Fonseca has worked hard during a time of upheaval for Portugal Telecom and is delivering against an aggressive and disruptive strategy from the board," said the WCA judges.

Fonseca is responsible for overseeing Portugal Telecom's strategic five-year plan, that focuses on the rollout of fibre networks as well as a SingleRAN project to modernise the network.



The World Communication Awards recognised talent and achievement across 24 categories, covering everything from 5G trailblazers to innovative IoT solutions. See below for a full list of the 2018 winners.



5G Trailblazer

Telstra Corporation



Best Brand

Smart Communications - Welcome Change



Best Connectivity Solution

Telekom Research & Development - iSSEF Prime



Best Customer Care

Telia Carrier



Best Enterprise Service

NTT Communications Corporation - SD-WAN Service Portfolio



Best Global Operator

NTT Communications Corporation



Best Operator in an Emerging Market

Liquid Telecom



Best Wholesale Operator

NTT Communications Corporation



Digital Lifestyle Award

Orange



Industrial IOT Award

NTT Communications - IoT Platform



Most Innovative IoT Solution

ZTE Corporation - Smart Parking Product



Network Transformation Initiative

Telecom Argentina and Huawei - Core network cloud transformation



NFV Innovation Award

Huawei NFV Integration Solution



Best Regional Wholesale Operator

GlobeNet



Smart Cities Award

Indosat Ooredoo - Kota Digital



The Broadband Pioneer Award

Ooredoo Qatar – Supernet



The Cloud Infrastructure Award

Interoute - Enterprise Digital Platform



The Innovation Award: Operator

Telkomtelstra - Delivery Robots (Dbots)



The Innovation Award: Vendor

Metaswitch - 100% Cloud Native VoLTE Solution



The Moving Pictures Award

PCCW Global - Virtual Reality (VR) Broadcast Solution



The Social Contribution Award

Smart Communications - SHINE OS+



CTO of the Year

Alexandre Fonseca – Portugal Telecom



CEO of the Year

Rick Calder - GTT Communications



The Users' Choice Award

AT&T

