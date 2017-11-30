Winners revealed at 2017 World Communication Awards

The World Communication Awards showcased the cream of international talent from the global telecoms industry, at a glittering reception held in London on Tuesday night.
Celebrating innovation and achievement across 24 categories, the World Communication Awards 2017 received a huge number of entries, resulting in an impressive shortlist of finalists.
Competition was stiff, particularly in the individual CEO and CTO of the Year categories. With nominations from across the globe, the judges certainly had their work cut out…
The World Communication Awards showcased the cream of international talent from the global telecoms industry, at a glittering reception held in London on Tuesday night.
Celebrating innovation and achievement across 24 categories, the World Communication Awards 2017 received a huge number of entries, resulting in an impressive shortlist of finalists.
Competition was stiff, particularly in the individual CEO and CTO of the Year categories. With nominations from across the globe, the judges certainly had their work cut out.
CEO of the Year
The coveted CEO of the Year award was claimed by Rick Calder of GTT Communications.
Calder took charge of GTT Communications in 2007 and has presided over a "protracted period of growth and success since he took the helm," according to the WCA judges.
"The CEO of the Year award is a tremendous honour that I his recent promotion https://www.totaltele.com/498695/Altice-shuffles-Portugal-Telecom-management-againaccept on behalf of the entire GTT team," stated Calder. "Our dedicated, talented and hard-working team has driven our explosive growth as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."
Under Calder's stewardship, GTT's annualised run-rate revenue surged from $50 million to nearly $1 billion in just 10 years. The company has also completed a number of strategic acquisitions in recent times, including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity.
CTO of the Year
Alexandre Fonseca of Portugal Telecom scooped the award for CTO of the Year, having been selected for the prize before to chief executive.
Fonseca was responsible for the restructuring of a large number of business units, resulting in a more agile and efficient operating structure.
"Alexandre Fonseca has worked hard during a time of upheaval for Portugal Telecom and is delivering against an aggressive and disruptive strategy from the board," said the WCA judges.
Fonseca is responsible for overseeing Portugal Telecom's strategic five-year plan, that focuses on the rollout of fibre networks as well as a SingleRAN project to modernise the network.
The World Communication Awards recognised talent and achievement across 24 categories, covering everything from 5G trailblazers to innovative IoT solutions. See below for a full list of the 2018 winners.
5G Trailblazer
Telstra Corporation
Best Brand
Smart Communications - Welcome Change
Best Connectivity Solution
Telekom Research & Development - iSSEF Prime
Best Customer Care
Telia Carrier
Best Enterprise Service
NTT Communications Corporation - SD-WAN Service Portfolio
Best Global Operator
NTT Communications Corporation
Best Operator in an Emerging Market
Liquid Telecom
Best Wholesale Operator
NTT Communications Corporation
Digital Lifestyle Award
Orange
Industrial IOT Award
NTT Communications - IoT Platform
Most Innovative IoT Solution
ZTE Corporation - Smart Parking Product
Network Transformation Initiative
Telecom Argentina and Huawei - Core network cloud transformation
NFV Innovation Award
Huawei NFV Integration Solution
Best Regional Wholesale Operator
GlobeNet
Smart Cities Award
Indosat Ooredoo - Kota Digital
The Broadband Pioneer Award
Ooredoo Qatar – Supernet
The Cloud Infrastructure Award
Interoute - Enterprise Digital Platform
The Innovation Award: Operator
Telkomtelstra - Delivery Robots (Dbots)
The Innovation Award: Vendor
Metaswitch - 100% Cloud Native VoLTE Solution
The Moving Pictures Award
PCCW Global - Virtual Reality (VR) Broadcast Solution
The Social Contribution Award
Smart Communications - SHINE OS+
CTO of the Year
Alexandre Fonseca – Portugal Telecom
CEO of the Year
Rick Calder - GTT Communications
The Users' Choice Award
AT&T
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page,
which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device.
To view the article please disable any ad blocking software