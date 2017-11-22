SIRO, Sky Ireland sign 1-Gbps fibre broadband deal

SIRO and Sky Ireland have signed a deal to deliver super-fast broadband to customers in Ireland. The deal will leverage SIRO's existing fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure.



"Consumer interest in on-demand content is skyrocketing, which means that households need more powerful broadband connectivity if they want to enjoy the future of entertainment. SIRO is building the only 100% fibre-optic network in Ireland," said Sean Atkinson, CEO at SIRO.



The wholesale agreement gives Sky access to SIRO's FTTH network, which can deliver speeds of 1 Gbps. This network will play a key role in the implementation and success of Ireland's National Broadband Plan, which aims to deliver super-fast broadband services to residential and business properties throughout the country.



“This deal with SIRO reflects our continued commitment to investment in infrastructure in Ireland and will mean our customers will enjoy ultrafast gigabit connectivity," said JD Buckley, managing director, Sky Ireland.



Siro's FTTH network now covers 110,000 properties in the Republic of Ireland.



Ireland's National Broadband Plan will be top of the agenda at the Connected Ireland event in Dublin next month. Held on the 5th December, the event will bring together the key players and stakeholders in Ireland's National Broadband Plan. Representatives from Ireland's biggest operators will meet with Patrick Neary, chief technology officer for the National Broadband Plan's Department of Communications to discuss the progress of the plan. The event will boast a full conference session, followed by 3 dedicated roundtable sessions, focussing on rural provision, urban provision and investment strategies. Click here to find out more.