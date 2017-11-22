Deutsche Telekom launches NB-IoT lab

Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday launched a new Internet of Things (IoT) lab that will develop prototype products targeted at the manufacturing, logistics and aviation sectors.



The facility is based in Dortmund, and sees the German incumbent teaming up with experts at the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics. Up to six scientists will work at the lab, which is also open to working with other interested companies.



"Fraunhofer is providing comprehensive expertise in hardware and applications in IoT environments. And Deutsche Telekom is providing its network expertise, together with IoT and cloud solutions, all of which are key elements for IoT-based digitisation," explained Michael ten Hompel, managing director of Fraunhofer IML, in a statement.



Initially the two companies will focus on identifying requirements for IoT solutions, which will form the basis for developing new hardware, software, and connectivity prototypes. These prototypes will be geared towards mass-market adoption.



"We will offer companies specific benefits by solving their problems using IoT solutions," said Anette Bronder, head of digital and security, Deutsche Telekom. "All the technologies necessary for IoT solutions are in place. Now, we need to find application areas that will offer companies real value, in both the short and long terms."



Deutsche Telekom and Fraunhofer IML have opted to base their prototypes on narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), which uses licensed spectrum to carry small amounts of data over long distances, using very little power.

