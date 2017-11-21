Sprint's tech COO Gunther Ottendorfer announces departure

Sprint's chief operating officer, technology, Gunther Ottendorfer will leave the company at the end of the year, it emerged late last week.



The U.S. telco's chief technology officer, John Saw, will take on Ottendorfer's responsibilities.



Ottendorfer took to Twitter on Friday to announce his upcoming departure, explaining that he is leaving in order "to be reunited with my family in Vienna.



"I have been working here with full energy and passion, and I am proud of all we have accomplished," he added.



Ottendorfer joined Sprint from Telekom Austria in August 2015, taking responsibility for network, technology and product development. He also oversaw network operations and performance, and partnerships with equipment suppliers.



Prior to his role at Telekom Austria, Ottendorfer was managing director, networks, at Optus in Australia. He also spent the better part of a decade at Deutsche Telekom.



Meanwhile, Saw was promoted to CTO of Sprint as part of the same management shuffle that brought in Ottendorfer. Saw was previously CTO of Clearwire, which Sprint acquired in July 2013.



The Sprint "network is in excellent hands [with] my friend, Dr John Saw," Ottendorfer said.