Iliad reports another bumper quarter of customer additions

Iliad this week reported healthy third quarter revenue growth, driven by strong customer additions at both its mobile and fixed-line divisions.



The French telco's revenue for the three months to 30 September grew 5.3% year-on-year to €1.25 billion. Mobile revenue was up 6.3% to €521 million, while landline revenue grew 4.4% to €665 million.



Iliad's Free Mobile arm added an impressive 250,000 new customers during the quarter, which the company said was "fully attributable" to the popularity of its €19.99 price plan, which comes with unlimited minutes and texts. Existing TV and broadband customers who sign up to the tariff also get unlimited 4G data.



The operator ended September with 13.39 million mobile customers, up from 12.39 million a year earlier. Its 4G customer base has surged during the last 12 months to 7.4 million from 5.3 million.



"At September 30, 2017, the Group had an 18.7%3 share of the French mobile market, one point higher than a year earlier," Iliad said.



On the fixed side of the business, Iliad added 27,000 customers during Q3, giving it 6.5 million in total, up from 6.3 million a year ago. Its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) base jumped to 483,000 from 265,000.



"The group continued to accelerate its FTTH connections, despite the summer vacation period. Since the beginning of 2017 it has connected 173,000 new subscribers – more than for the whole of 2016," Iliad said.