Telecom Argentina gets new CEO ahead of merger

The move "forms part of the merger process that will join the future of Telecom Argentina with that of Cablevision," the Argentine telco said in a statement.

Telecom Argentina and Cablevision announced an all-stock merger in July that will see Cablevision parent Grupo Clarin take a 55% stake in the combined entity with Telecom Argentina controlling the remainder.

Telecom Argentina shareholders gave the deal the green light in September.

The merged entity will be a strong quad-play provider in Argentina, where regulatory changes will make it possible for telecoms operators to offer pay-TV services from 2018.

"It is a great challenge to take leadership of this new phase of Telecom Argentina," Moltini said, in a Spanish language announcement.

One of the main objectives of the company's management will be to invest in mobile infrastructure and fibre network, the new CEO added.

"We intend to gain a competitive advantage by creating new products and opening new markets, alongside technological convergence," he said.

Moltini is an accountancy graduate with long experience working in the media. In 2001 he became general manager of Multicanal and when the company merged with Cablevision five years later he became general manager of Cablevision-Fibertel.