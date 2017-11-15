Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Broadcom hasn't given up on $130bn Qualcomm deal

By Nick Wood, Total Telecom
Wednesday 15 November 17

CEO Hock Tan claims many Qualcomm shareholders keen to discuss transaction

Broadcom this week said it has not given up its pursuit of Qualcomm, after the latter rejected its $130 billion takeover bid. Qualcomm on Monday said the $70-per-share cash and stock offer undervalues the company…

Broadcom this week said it has not given up its pursuit of Qualcomm, after the latter rejected its $130 billion takeover bid.

Qualcomm on Monday said the $70-per-share cash and stock offer undervalues the company. The offer represents a 28% premium on Qualcomm's closing price the day before rumours of the bid began circulating.

Explaining its decision to rebuff Broadcom, Qualcomm's board and senior management talked up their company's strong position in the mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking semiconductor markets.

That hasn't dissuaded Broadcom though, which insisted that it remains fully committed to acquiring its target.

"We continue to believe our proposal represents the most attractive, value-enhancing alternative available to Qualcomm stockholders and we are encouraged by their reaction," said Broadcom CEO Hock Tan.

"Many have expressed to us their desire that Qualcomm meet with us to discuss our proposal. It remains our strong preference to engage cooperatively with Qualcomm's board of directors and management team," he said, reiterating his belief that the combination of Qualcomm and Broadcom "will create a strong, global company with an impressive portfolio of industry-leading technologies and products.

"We have received positive feedback from key customers about this combination," Tan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 