Obermann to join Telenor board

Telenor has nominated Rene Obermann to join its board of directors from 1 January. The former Deutsche Telekom chief executive will become Telenor's 10th director…

Telenor has nominated Rene Obermann to join its board of directors from 1 January.

The former Deutsche Telekom chief executive will become Telenor's 10th director, the telco announced on Monday, having revealed earlier this year that it planned to name a new director. His appointment requires the rubber stamp from Telenor's Corporate Assembly on Thursday.

Obermann will bring "broad experience from the telecom industry," the Norwegian incumbent noted.

Indeed, Obermann is best known for his seven-year stint as CEO of Deutsche Telekom a position he left in 2013 to become chief executive of Dutch cable operator Ziggo. He parted ways with Ziggo in late-2014 when Liberty Global bought the company.

Prior to taking the helm at Deutsche Telekom, Obermann spent three years as CEO of T-Mobile International and held other senior roles within the mobile group.

He founded ABC Telekom in 1986 and sold a stake in the company to Hutchison Whampoa in 1991, becoming managing partner of the resulting outfit, Hutchison Mobilfunk.

Obermann currently serves as managing director, technology, media and telecommunications, at Warburg Pincus in London.