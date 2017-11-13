China Telecom launches terrestrial 100G link between Europe, China

China Telecom has joined forces with Russia's Trans Telecom (TTK) to launch a 100G ultra long haul (UHL) DWDM route connecting China and Europe.



It claims to be the longest 100G terrestrial cable currently in operation anywhere in the world.



As part of the deployment, the two companies have built a 100-Gbps gateway interface, located on the Chinese – Russian boarder, between the Chinese city of Manzhouli and Zabaikalsk in Russia.



China Telecom and TTK have been working together since 2008 to develop strategies to meet the growing demand for IP and data transmission services between business hubs in Asia and Europe.



"It is important to have a reliable terrestrial channel with low latency for our growing needs in data transmission between Europe and Asia," explained Deng Xiaofeng, CEO of China Telecom Global in a statement to the press.



The companies will leverage TTK's large backbone network in Russia, to transport high levels of data from Asia on to strategic locations in Europe.



"The route is very popular with international clients, therefore we are hopeful that the project will succeed and that our close cooperation with China Telecom will progress in the future," said Roman Kravtsov, president of Trans Telecom.



China Telecom now operates a network that extends from China into Russia, Belarus and Ukraine before continuing into central Europe and on to Germany and the U.K.



