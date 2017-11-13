Vodafone Cameroon closes down after licence dispute

Vodafone Cameroon ceased operations on Friday having failed to resolve a licence dispute with regulators. In an announcement posted on its Website, the mobile operator said it was closing down with immediate effect…

In an announcement posted on its Website, the mobile operator said it was closing down with immediate effect.

"After the withdrawal of its licence by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Telecommunications Regulatory Board, and the long suspension of services, Afrimax Cameroon has reluctantly concluded that it is no longer commercially viable to resume the provision of services in Cameroon," the operator said, in a French language statement.

Afrimax Cameroon offers services using the Vodafone brand as part of a licensing deal with the U.K.-based operator group. However, Vodafone has no equity interest in the company.

Afrimax extended its apologies to customers, partners and suppliers for the inconvenience caused, and thanked its staff in Cameroon for their hard work.

The telco fell foul of regulators in Cameroon as a result of the transfer of its operating licence from Northwave to Afrimax.

Northwave acquired the licence but was subsequently bought out by Afrimax, which also took over its licence, according to local news reports.

Cameroun Online explained that according to the government, the licence was non-transferable, and therefore Afrimax was operating illegally. It suspended the telco's services in mid-September.

It appears that endeavours by the company to secure a licence in its own name have not been successful.