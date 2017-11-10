Saudi Telecom starts small in FTTH project

Saudi Telecommunications Company on Thursday announced it has thus far rolled out fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to 51,000 homes in Riyadh…

The operator is working with the Saudi government on an FTTH rollout plan that is scheduled to cover 2 million homes in the country by 2020.

It recently signed an agreement with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to deploy high-speed broadband in all regions of Saudi Arabia. The four-year project, which is due to run until the end of 2020, will cost around 7.3 billion riyals (€1.7 billion).

Saudi Telecom made the announcement on its progress following a site visit in North Riyadh by its group chief executive Khaled Biyari and ICT minister Abdullah Alsawaha.

The operator said it had made a good percentage of its progress in two months "through coordination and cooperation with the supporting bodies represented by the MCIT, which will contribute in overcoming many of the regulatory actions required for FTTH deployment in projects in all regions."