3UK preps for 60 GB monthly mobile data consumption by 2025

3UK expects monthly mobile data consumption on its network to reach 60 GB by 2025, the operator's chief technology officer, Bryn Jones has said.



Speaking at the Total Telecom Congress last week, Jones said that U.K. telcos now face a race to be ready for the high levels of demand that services like ultra high definition (UHD) video will place on their networks.



"By 2025, we're expecting our mobile customers in the U.K. to be consuming 60 GB of mobile data per month," he said "It's our job to build a network that can cope with that."



Network providers must act now, he said, in order to meet the exponential rise in customer expectation.



"Gone are the days when a customer was happy with their service if it worked in the house. I now need to be able to use video wherever I am – when I'm at home; when I'm commuting; when I'm in the office. People expect video to be available everywhere. We've got to start looking at a standard service that is capable of supporting 200 Mbps," he explained.



Delivering this will be no mean feat, Jones warned.



"If you look out over the next 10 years, we have to carry 30 times the amount of traffic that we are currently capable of doing."



Jones stated that operators need to dramatically upgrade their RAN availability, adding that "every telco is going to be spectrum hungry" for the foreseeable future.



To create strong, dependable connections, networks will need to be denser, with more cell sites comprised of a larger proportion of small cells. Fibre will be paramount as well.



"Everything will need to be connected by fibre. Microwave [backhaul], certainly in the cities, won't cut it. So, we are going to need fibre everywhere."



Jones also stressed that operators need to architect their networks to support the bandwidth requirements of specific services, such as UHD video.



"It's not just about supporting the consumption of that data, it's about being able to support the performance needs of that data," he said.