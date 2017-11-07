Vodafone UK upgrades Gatwick airport 4G network

Vodafone on Monday laid claim to the U.K.'s fastest airport for mobile broadband connectivity, following the completion of a major 4G upgrade programme at Gatwick.



Customers can now take advantage of the U.K. operator's 200-Mbps 4G network throughout Gatwick's North and South Terminals, which Vodafone and Gatwick claim will dramatically improve the airport's appeal to business travellers.



"Gatwick Airport had the foresight to invite us in at an early stage of their major development work so that we could install an integrated mobile network to match its world-class facilities whilst minimising any disruption to passengers and employees," explained Jorge Fernandes, CTO of Vodafone UK, in a statement. "Our latest improvements will ensure all our customers using Gatwick can rely on us to stay connected from the minute they can switch on their mobile devices."



Last year, 45 million passengers passed through the airport, making it the second busiest in the U.K. In July 2017, passengers at Gatwick consumed enough data to download the equivalent of three million music tracks, placing considerable strain on the previous network.



As part of the airport's in-building modernisation programme, Vodafone installed 300 new mobile antennas and 46 kilometres of fibre optic cables, providing a fast, reliable network for Gatwick's rapidly-growing clientele.



"Vodafone's advanced 4G network is making it easier and faster for passengers to surf the Web, use apps, watch videos or make Internet calls. The majority of the 250 companies based on the Gatwick campus also benefit from this superfast 4G service, including those that rely heavily on mobile applications for their day to day business," said Cathal Corcoran, chief information officer at Gatwick Airport.



In addition to the airport terminals, the upgrade programme also covers Gatwick's surrounding areas, meaning that all aircraft hangers, runways and car parks will be covered by the 4G network. Businesses situated on the Gatwick campus will also benefit from the upgrade.



In addition to the airport terminals, the upgrade programme also covers Gatwick's surrounding areas, meaning that all aircraft hangers, runways and car parks will be covered by the 4G network. Businesses situated on the Gatwick campus will also benefit from the upgrade.