Altice to launch US mobile service

Altice USA is set to launch mobile services after striking a full MVNO agreement with Sprint.



Under the deal, Sprint will also tap Altice's fixed-line infrastructure to support its mobile network densification effort.



A full MVNO deal means Altice can build and operate its own core network and back office systems, enabling it to offer customers a broader choice of mobile services and tariff options.



"We are excited to bring our global expertise to the U.S. to enhance and strengthen our offerings," said Dexter Goei, CEO of Altice USA, in a statement on Sunday. "Working together we will be able to capitalise on Sprint's vast mobile network, which fits well alongside Altice USA's deep WiFi network, and leverage Altice's global mobile experience to deliver greater value, more benefits and seamless connectivity for our U.S. customers."



Launching a mobile service will help Altice USA keep the pressure on rival cablecos like Comcast – which recently launched an MVNO service on Verizon's network – as well as help it defend against the likes of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US, which have made inroads into the content space.



Meanwhile, Sprint will benefit from having access to a fibre-rich network for the purpose of backhauling an ever-increasing number of cell sites.



The deal with Altice USA is particularly timely for Sprint, which called time on its merger talks with T-Mobile US on Saturday.



"Sprint has more spectrum and capacity than any other carrier in the U.S. This is a tremendous advantage, allowing Altice USA customers to experience our best-ever network that offers the speed, capacity and reliability that customers demand in this data-driven world," said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. "This agreement also gives us a unique opportunity to accelerate the work we are doing to massively densify our network across Altice's U.S. footprint."