Sprint reviews revised T-Mobile US offer

Speculation surrounding Sprint and T-Mobile US showed no sign of abating this week, thanks to fresh rumours of a revised offer from the latter, plus a report of alleged new talks between Sprint and cableco Charter.



A Wall Street Journal report on Thursday claimed that T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom has renewed its effort to strike a deal with Sprint parent Softbank.



The two sides supposedly reached an impasse earlier this week, as news outlets claimed that Japan-based Softbank is unwilling to cede control of the combined entity. There have also reportedly been disagreements over valuation, with Softbank holding out for a more favourable share swap ratio.



Sources cited by Bloomberg late on Tuesday claimed the Sprint/T-Mobile tie-up was on life support. Thursday's Wall Street Journal report (subscription required) seems to give the deal a slightly better prognosis; it cited unnamed sources who claimed that T-Mobile US has made a revised offer, which is being evaluated by Sprint. According to the report, a deal could be struck within weeks.



Meanwhile, a separate report on Wednesday, this time by the New York Post, cited sources who claimed that Softbank has restarted merger talks with Charter Communications.



Softbank reportedly made an offer for the cable provider in July, proposing a merger between Sprint and Charter that would give Softbank control of the combined entity. At the time, Charter went on the record to insist it had no interest in Sprint.



However, one source told the Post this week that "Charter was re-approached" by Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, while another insisted the two companies "definitely are talking."



In Total Telecom's opinion, Tuesday's fresh Charter rumours could simply be a tactic deployed by Softbank to encourage Deutsche Telekom to compromise, and if Thursday's Journal report is accurate – and a revised offer has been tabled by Deutsche Telekom – it might just have worked.