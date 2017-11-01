Bharti Airtel owner ups stake for €1bn-plus

Bharti Telecom will increase its stake in Bharti Airtel to above 50% in a transaction valued at up to 96.36 billion rupees (€1.28 billion).



The firm will acquire up to 184.71 million shares, or a stake of approximately 4.62%, to increase its holding to 50.1% from 45.48%, Bharti Airtel disclosed in a stock exchange filing.



The operator said the purchase price will not exceed the INR417.35 per share weighted average market price for the previous 60 days by more than 25%, putting the transaction at a value of up to INR96.36 billion.



The acquisition will take place on or after 3 November.



Bharti Telecom will acquire the additional shares from Indian Continent Investment Ltd.



Indian Continent Investment Ltd will retain a 2.03% stake in Bharti Airtel following the transaction.

