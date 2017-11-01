Wednesday, 01 November 2017

Bharti Airtel owner ups stake for €1bn-plus

By Mary Lennighan, Total Telecom
Monday 30 October 17

Bharti Telecom to increase its stake in Indian mobile operator to 50.1%

Bharti Telecom will increase its stake in Bharti Airtel to above 50% in a transaction valued at up to 96…

Bharti Telecom will increase its stake in Bharti Airtel to above 50% in a transaction valued at up to 96.36 billion rupees (€1.28 billion).

The firm will acquire up to 184.71 million shares, or a stake of approximately 4.62%, to increase its holding to 50.1% from 45.48%, Bharti Airtel disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

The operator said the purchase price will not exceed the INR417.35 per share weighted average market price for the previous 60 days by more than 25%, putting the transaction at a value of up to INR96.36 billion.

The acquisition will take place on or after 3 November.

Bharti Telecom will acquire the additional shares from Indian Continent Investment Ltd.

Indian Continent Investment Ltd will retain a 2.03% stake in Bharti Airtel following the transaction.
 

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 