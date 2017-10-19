Ex Tunisie Telecom exec returns as CEO

Tunisie Telecom this week confirmed the appointment of Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem as its new chairman and chief executive…

Kraiem rejoins the Tunisian telco after a spell in retail; he has served as chief executive of Monoprix since February 2016.

He initially joined Tunisie Telecom in mid-2010 as its deputy CEO in charge of commercial and financial activities, remaining in that position until the end of 2015.

His return to the telco was approved at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Kraiem has extensive experience in the telecoms space. In addition to his previous stint at Tunisie Telecom, his CV also includes senior positions at French mobile operator SFR and Maroc Telecom. He began his career in France with Capgemini.

Kraiem replaces Nizar Bouguila at the helm. Bouguila, formerly chief technology officer at the telco, took on the CEO role in August 2015.