Orange launches in Sierra Leone

Orange on Wednesday announced the launch of its brand in Sierra Leone, 15 months after acquiring Bharti Airtel's operations in the country. Airtel Sierra Leone is now Orange Sierra Leone…

Orange on Wednesday announced the launch of its brand in Sierra Leone, 15 months after acquiring Bharti Airtel's operations in the country.

Airtel Sierra Leone is now Orange Sierra Leone, the telco said, reiterating its belief that the market offers significant growth potential and sharing details of its recent investments to capitalise on that potential.

Sierra Leone become Orange's 21st operating country in Africa and the Middle East when the telco closed the acquisition of Airtel in July last year for an undisclosed sum. At the time it had 1.3 million customers, making it the market's biggest player, according to Orange, which did not share any new subs figures this week.

Since closing the deal Orange has committed to a network expansion and modernisation plan, and to date has spent US$33 million (€28 million) installing 30 new radio sites and upgrading more than half of the network, it said.

"We remain committed to taking our network and services deeper into the country, right up to the doorsteps of each and every Sierra Leonean, with the aim of bridging the digital divide within the country," said Sekou Drame, CEO of Orange Sierra Leone, in a statement.

"With the support of Orange and [Senegal-based partner] Sonatel we can truly deliver on this," he said.