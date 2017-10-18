A1 Telekom Austria CEO quits

Telekom Austria's domestic business has named an interim leader after chief executive Margarete Schramböck tendered her resignation…

Telekom Austria's domestic business has named an interim leader after chief executive Margarete Schramböck tendered her resignation, effective immediately.

Schramböck is leaving A1 Telekom Austria "by mutual agreement" the telco said in a short statement that provided no reason for the CEO's departure.

The announcement comes after speculation in the local press in recent weeks about a rocky relationship between Schramböck and the Telekom Austria group. A number of newspapers predicted that she would part company with the operator.

Nonetheless, Telekom Austria group CEO Alejandro Plater thanked Schramböck for contribution as chief executive, a role she took on as recently as 18 months ago.

"With her knowledge of digitalization and her management skills, she was an important member of the leadership team," Plater said.

The telco named A1's chief technology officer Marcus Grausam as interim chief executive until it appoints a permanent replacement.