AT&T linked with Mexican fixed-line firm buy

AT&T could be looking to acquire a fixed-line operation in Mexico, according to local press reports.

Alternative operator Axtel has hired bankers to help it explore its options for the future, including the possibility of a sale, a Bloomberg report published by Reforma late last week stated, citing unnamed sources.

The news outlet named AT&T as one possible buyer, noting that the U.S. telco could use Axtel's fixed-line assets to boost its mobile operations in the country.

Axtel itself recently bulked up its business, merging its operations with those of Alestra, a business services provider owned by conglomerate Alfa.

Neither Axtel, Alfa, nor AT&T was willing to comment on the rumour, Bloomberg said.

AT&T entered the Mexican mobile market in early 2015 through the acquisition of Iusacell, and bulked up its presence by buying Nextel's local unit later that year.

It also holds pay TV assets in the country, and although it is reportedly looking to sell off many of its TV operations in Latin America, earlier this month Reuters claimed it would likely hang on to its Mexican TV ops to complement its mobile business.