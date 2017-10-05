Nokia in China enterprise SDN win

Nokia on Thursday announced that it has won a private cloud, SDN project with Shanghai-based China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC), a deal that it hopes will serve as a jumping off point for more large enterprise contracts in China…

Nokia on Thursday announced that it has won a private cloud, SDN project with Shanghai-based China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC), a deal that it hopes will serve as a jumping off point for more large enterprise contracts in China.

Under the terms of the deal, brokered through Nokia Shanghai Bell, the Finnish vendor will roll out the Nuage Networks Virtualised Services Platform in two CIPC data centres.

One will integrate the IT systems of 82 CIPC branch offices into a unified private cloud platform, while the other will assist in building and testing the company cloud for R&D, Nokia explained.

"Nuage Networks VSP has clear momentum in the telecoms industry, and we're excited to bring that same technology to large enterprises here in China, in this case helping CIPC deliver a unified cloud experience," said Jin Jian, head of Nokia Shanghai Bell's enterprise and public sector unit, in a statement.

"Working with a top insurer like CIPC serves as an excellent reference for the broader industry, and we see this as an opportunity to win more large enterprise projects in China," he said.