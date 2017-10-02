BT wins Sky Ireland broadband deal

BT on Monday announced that it has won a wholesale deal to supply network and managed services to Sky Ireland to enable it to roll out high…

BT on Monday announced that it has won a wholesale deal to supply network and managed services to Sky Ireland to enable it to roll out high-speed broadband services.

The U.K. incumbent said it "won a highly-competitive tender" to secure the multi-year, managed services contract. In addition, it extended an existing contract for managed services, fixed-line and broadband products with Sky for a further four years.

Under the terms of the new deal, BT will provide Sky with a service package that includes backhaul network and VoIP services.

The contract will enable Sky to roll out an ultrafast broadband offering, with coverage including rural areas that fall under the National Broadband Plan.

"This deal with BT reflects our continued commitment to investment in infrastructure in Ireland and will mean our customers can avail of the highest fibre speeds in the country across the widest possible footprint," said J.D. Buckley, managing director of Sky Ireland.