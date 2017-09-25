Colt tech chief promoted to COO role

Colt Technology Services has appointed company insider Rajiv Datta as its new chief operating officer.



Datta previously served as Colt's chief technology officer. The move enables the telco to reorganise its business, bringing together its operational and technological functions, as well as its customer experience strategy and product and innovation teams.



"This is about becoming more agile as a company in serving our customers while we continue to invest significantly in our network and capability," said Colt CEO Carl Grivner.



"Customer engagement is at the heart of our strategic transformation, and Rajiv's expanded role as COO naturally places all of our operational, technological and product tools in the service of driving customer experience excellence," Grivner said.



"This new organisation will look to simplify our environment, re-tool processes and leverage innovation to drive the agility that our customers expect while continuing to deliver on our strategic transformation," added Datta.



Datta has been with Colt for 18 months, overseeing the firm's network technology strategy and the creation of its next-generation products and services, including the development of its SDN-based network.



As a result of his endeavours at Colt, Datta is a finalist in the CTO of the Year category at the 2017 World Communication Awards.



