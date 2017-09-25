Sprint/T-Mobile merger terms emerging

Sprint and T-Mobile US are close to agreeing terms for a merger that would see Deutsche Telekom take a majority stake, and could ink a deal in around a month.



The pair are looking at a deal that would leave Softbank and other Sprint shareholders with between 40% and 50% of the merged entity, Reuters reported late last week, citing unnamed sources.



Deutsche Telekom and other T-Mobile shareholders will hold the majority, they said.



The sources said once terms are finalised both companies will undertake due diligence with a deal due to emerge by the end of October.



However, they issued the usual caveat that there are no guarantees the parties will reach agreement and the talks could still collapse.



The newswire's report backs up a similar piece from CNBC last week, which also reported active talks between the two U.S. mobile operators that could lead to Deutsche Telekom taking control of a merged entity headed by current T-Mobile US chief executive John Legere, with Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son having a say in the running of the company.



According to Reuters, the fact that the two operators are making progress towards a deal suggests they believe regulators are now more likely to look favourably on mobile market consolidation than they did back in 2014, when the pair made their last serious attempt to merge.

