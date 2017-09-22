An A to Z of excellence across the telecoms space

"When I took the first survey of my undertaking...wherever I turned my view, there was perplexity to be disentangled, and confusion to be regulated; choice was to be made out of boundless variety..." As unlikely as it may seem, these words were not actually uttered by a member of the judging panel for this year's World Communication Awards, which met this week to compare notes on the 2017 entries. They are in fact somewhat older than that, having been having been taken from the preface to A Dictionary of the English Language…

As unlikely as it may seem, these words were not actually uttered by a member of the judging panel for this year's World Communication Awards, which met this week to compare notes on the 2017 entries. They are in fact somewhat older than that, having been having been taken from the preface to A Dictionary of the English Language, written by Dr Samuel Johnson and published in 1755. But there are some similarities between the two.

Dr Johnson's dictionary was the first to comprehensively catalogue the English language and was considered the preeminent English lexicon for well over 100 years after its publication, despite the presence of other similar, but significantly less meticulously compiled, works on the shelves. The World Comms Awards have slightly less history, but after 18 years remain the gold standard by which all telecoms companies judge themselves and the most stringent in the evaluation process.

Just ask our panel of esteemed judges, who between them have read, digested and evaluated hundreds of awards entries of boundless variety over the past month or so. The panel met to select a shortlist on Wednesday – the day after the 308th anniversary of the birth of the eminent Dr Johnson, incidentally - at the Total Telecom office, which is but a stone's throw from the garret in which the lexicographer composed his dictionary.

Working feverishly in their own garret – seriously, we didn't even pause for a coffee break – the judges compiled a list of 61 companies shortlisted for awards in two dozen categories, some appearing more than once. The list, reproduced below, runs from Accedian and Altice to Zain and ZTE. It includes long-established names in the global telecoms operator and vendor market, as well as relative newcomers offering products and services that go way beyond the traditional notion of communications.

But common to each and every one of them is that they are all innovators. Because that's what the WCA is all about: recognising and rewarding innovation in the telecoms industry.

It was quite a simple concept for our friend Dr Johnson, who defined the verb to innovate as "to bring in something not known before" and "to change by introducing novelties."

In today's world it is difficult to lay claim to anything that is truly new, while the pace of change is accelerating rapidly. Therefore all of our finalists should feel very proud of themselves for impressing our judges enough to claim a place on the shortlist.

Finally, if anyone who has any questions about the judging process for the World Comms Awards, please do get in touch and ask. We aim to be fully transparent in our entry criteria and the way in which the entries are evaluated.

So, without further ago, Total Telecom would like to extend our sincere contrafibularites (in the words of Dr Johnson*) to this year's World Communication Awards finalists:

Accedian

Altice/Portugal Telecom

Cable & Wireless

Cisco Jasper

CITIC Telecom CPC

Colt

Content Guru

Deutsche Telekom ICSS

enet

Epsilon Telecommunications

Essex County Council

Etisalat

Fareastone Telecommunications

GlobeNet

Globe Telecom

Greenwave Systems

GTT Communications

Huawei

Hyperoptic

iBasis

Indosat Ooredoo

Interoute

Intersec

Invia

Iskratel

Liquid Telecom

Magnet Networks

Mahindra Comviva

Mavenir

MEO

Metaswitch

Mimosa Networks

Netcracker Technology

NTT Communications

Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo Myanmar

Ooredoo Qatar

Optus Wholesale

Orange

PCCW Global

PLDT

Singtel

Smart Communications

Spark New Zealand

Tata Communications Transformation Services

Telekom Austria Group

Telekom Malaysia

Telia Carrier

Telin

Telkomsel

Telkomtelstra

Telstra

Three UK

Turkcell

Veon

Viettel Group BITEL

Vmware

Vodafone Carrier Services

Vonage

Zain Jordan

ZTE

Click here to see the full shortlist, split by category.

* In the interests of full disclosure, we must admit that there is a slim chance that this was not one of Dr Johnson's words.

Friday Review: 22 September 2017