World Communication Awards 2017: The shortlist

Total Telecom is proud to name the finalists in the 2017 World Communication Awards, including the Internet of Things Awards (IoTAs).

For more information on the awards, please visit www.worldcommsawards.com.

Best Brand

Orange - Orange Sponsors You

Smart Communications - Welcome Change

Viettel Group BITEL – 4G coverage campaign

Best Enterprise Service

CITIC Telecom CPC - TrustCSI ATP

NTT Communications Corporation - SD-WAN Service Portfolio

Singtel - Software-Defined Hybrid Network

Telstra Broadcast Services

Best Customer Care

Telekom Research & Development

Telia Carrier

Telstra

Turkcell

The Social Contribution Award

Cable & Wireless - Identity Scoring

Indosat Ooredoo - INSPERA

Mahindra Comviva - Idea Cellular's Private Recharge powered by PreTUPS

Ooredoo Myanmar - Site Pyo

Smart Communications - SHINE OS+

Telin - Kartu As2in1

Turkcell - No Barriers

Viettel Group - Operation Healthy Heart

Best Connectivity Solution

Telekom Research & Development - iSSEF Prime

Turkcell - Automatic Rotating Antenna

Most Innovative IoT Solution

Cisco Jasper Control Center

Huawei - Oceanconnect IoT Platform

iBasis - Global IoT Solution

Indosat Ooredoo - IoT Connect

ZTE Corporation - Smart Parking Product

Industrial IoT Award

NTT Communications - IoT Platform

Orange - Pops by Orange

Smart Cities Award

Greenwave Systems - AXON Platform

Indosat Ooredoo - Kota Digital

Intersec - GeoInsights

Magnet Networks - Smart City, Wembley Park

The Moving Pictures Award

Huawei - Envision mobile video service

MEO - 4K Experience

Ooredoo Qatar

PCCW Global - Virtual Reality (VR) Broadcast Solution

Digital Lifestyle Award

Indosat Ooredoo

Orange

PLDT - Smart Home

5G Trailblazer

Mimosa Networks

Ooredoo Qatar

Telstra Corporation

NFV Innovation Award

Accedian SkyLIGHT Platform

Huawei NFV Integration Solution

Iskratel - vIMS

Mavenir - Multi-ID solution

Netcracker Technology - Netcracker 12

Vmware - vCloud NFV 2.0

The Innovation Award: Vendor

Content Guru - Patient Relationship Manager (PRM)

Invia - Bill on Behalf

Mahindra Comviva - Ecocash Diaspora

Metaswitch - 100% Cloud Native VoLTE Solution

ZTE - Innovative Combo PON Solution

The Innovation Award: Operator

Colt Technology Services - Colt On Demand

Fareastone Telecommunications Co. - iTracer

Singapore Telecommunications Limited - One Singtel Sales Experience

Telekom Research & Development - Multi Service Wireless Access Network

Telkomtelstra - Delivery Robots (Dbots)

The Cloud Infrastructure Award

CITIC Telecom CPC - SmartCLOUD

Epsilon Telecommunications - Infiny

Huawei - China Mobile Zhejing Province Telco Cloud

Interoute - Enterprise Digital Platform

Network Transformation Initiative

Reliance Jio and Accedian - 4G Customer Experience Assurance

Tata Communications Transformation Services - Lab as a Service

Telecom Argentina and Huawei - core network cloud transformation

Telstra Corporation - Programmable Network

Vodafone Carrier Services

The Users' Choice Award

Shortlist to be announced

Best Regional Wholesale Operator

enet

GlobeNet

Optus Wholesale

Telin

Best Wholesale Operator

Deutsche Telekom International Carrier Sales & Solutions (ICSS)

Interoute Communications

NTT Communications Corporation

PCCW Global

Telia Carrier

Vodafone Carrier Services

CTO of the Year

Alexandre Fonseca - Altice / PT

Bryn Jones - Three UK

Dato’ Rafaai Samsi - Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Hatem Bamatraf -Etisalat

Nanang Hendarno - Telin

Rajiv Datta - COLT

Sascha Zabransky - Telekom Austria Group

Yogesh Malik - Veon

CEO of the Year

Ahmad Hanandeh - Zain Jordan

Alan Masarek - Vonage

Dana Tobak - Hyperoptic

Ernst L Cu - Globe Telecom

Rick Calder - GTT Communications

The Broadband Pioneer Award

Essex County Council - Superfast Essex

Huawei - Europe's First Docsis 3.1 Based GigaSpeed Network

Hyperoptic - Full fibre

Ooredoo Qatar - Supernet

PLDT - Home Fibr

Spark New Zealand - Nationwide - Home Wireless Broadband rollout

Best Operator in an Emerging Market

Liquid Telecom

Ooredoo Myanmar

Smart Communications

Telin

Telkomsel

Best Global Operator

NTT Communications Corporation

Ooredoo Group

Telstra Corporation