Telecom Egypt finally launches mobile services

Egypt has a new mobile operator. Telecom Egypt announced the launch mobile services on its own network this week, a year after it acquired its 4G licence and three years after the Egyptian government approved the issue of universal telecoms licences…

Telecom Egypt announced the launch mobile services on its own network this week, a year after it acquired its 4G licence and three years after the Egyptian government approved the issue of universal telecoms licences.

The operator's CEO Ahmed El Behery said the company has started selling voice and data services and will add 4G services alongside the market's other three operators on 28 September, the Egypt Independent reported.

The telco is promoting its new mobile service, known as We, on its Website.

Telecom Egypt prepaid top-up cards will be available from 15 October, the news outlet said.

The company is pitching itself as a cheaper competitor to its longer-established rivals, Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat. Its data services start at 10 Egyptian pounds (€0.47) for 1 GB, rising to EGP200 (€9.5) for 40 GB, the paper said.

The move enables Telecom Egypt to move away from its roots as a fixed-line incumbent and offer a complete package of services. The telco has in excess of 6 million fixed-line subscribers, the Egypt Independent said.

Prior to receiving its own mobile licence, Telecom Egypt offered mobile services as a virtual operator on Vodafone's network.