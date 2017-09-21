Telekom Austria rebrands ahead of European consolidation

Telekom Austria on Wednesday announced that will rebrand its international operations as A1 with a view to unifying its identity ahead of expected consolidation in the European telecoms market. The Austrian incumbent uses the A1 brand for all of its domestic operations and in Slovenia…

Telekom Austria on Wednesday announced that will rebrand its international operations as A1 with a view to unifying its identity ahead of expected consolidation in the European telecoms market.

The Austrian incumbent uses the A1 brand for all of its domestic operations and in Slovenia, but also has a portfolio of Central and Eastern European businesses operating under various brand names.

It now plans to roll out A1 across all group operations "in a gradual manner," depending on local market circumstances, it said.

"Thus the Telekom Austria Group aims at providing its more than 24 million customers with a coherent brand experience for all offers in all of its markets and to strengthen its position for the expected consolidation of the European telecommunications market," the telco explained.

Telekom Austria said it had made the decision based on an extensive analysis of the branding landscape and market environment.

A1 works as a brand name for converged and ICT services, including fixed, mobile, TV, data and cloud solutions, as well as over-the-top (OTT) services, the company said.

"The brand system of A1 is flexible enough for being universally applicable while at the same time enabling international consistency as well as satisfying individual and local needs," said Alejandro Plater, group CEO and COO at Telekom Austria.

"In the fragmented European telecommunications markets, the Telekom Austria Group aims at fostering its perception as a powerful international company by means of a unified brand," Plater added.

"This underlines the need for investing all bundled efforts in one strong unified market presence," he said.