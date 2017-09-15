Verizon content deal imminent

Verizon is preparing a number of content deals that will work across its online, mobile and fibre businesses and is likely to announce one of them this month…

Verizon is preparing a number of content deals that will work across its online, mobile and fibre businesses and is likely to announce one of them this month.

The U.S. telco's CEO Lowell McAdam shared that information at an interview at this year's Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference, at which he also noted that Verizon is no longer looking to boost its business with a hefty cableco acquisition.

McAdam talked up Verizon's acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, in 2015 and 2017 respectively, and its rebranding of the assets to Oath in April.

"Now we're putting together some content deals that we like that will not only play across the Oath assets but play across mobile and play across Fios as well," McAdam said.

Responding to a question on the timing of those content deals, the CEO indicated that we might not have to wait for long.

"I wouldn't be surprised if sometime before the end of September you hear about one of them," he said.