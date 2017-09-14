Apple tests market with $1,000-plus iPhone

The highest-spec model of Apple's new top-of-the-range iPhone will set customers back well in excess of $1,000 when it hits the shelves in November. The iPhone X, so named to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone…

The iPhone X, so named to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, was unveiled by Apple at an event at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino on Tuesday.

The device is characterised by an all-screen design and comes, as expected with a raft of new features. But perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the device is its price tag.

The entry-level (for want of a better expression) iPhone X with 64 GB capacity will cost US$999; that figure is the same in British pounds, while prices vary in the rest of Europe at levels north of €1,100.

The 256 GB version of the iPhone X costs an eye-watering $1,149 in the U.S.

Apple is taking pre-orders from 27 October, while the device will actually be available from 3 November in the U.S. and many other global markets.

For Apple fans unable to wait that long for a new device, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available from 22 September, with pre-orders starting on Friday.

And the price is more manageable too at $699 for the 64 GB iPhone 8, rising to $849 for the 256 GB version, and $799-$949 for the iPhone 8 Plus.

All the new iPhones feature wireless charging.

True to form, Apple also released updates to its broader portfolio, rolling out the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K.