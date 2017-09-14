Thursday, 14 September 2017

India OKs BSNL towers spin-off

By Mary Lennighan, Total Telecom
Wednesday 13 September 17

Indian operator gets government approval to form a new subsidiary for its 66,000 telecoms towers.

The Indian government has given the go-ahead for state-owned telco BSNL to spin off its towers business into a separate company…

The Indian government has given the go-ahead for state-owned telco BSNL to spin off its towers business into a separate company.

Prime minister Narendra Modi's cabinet gave the green light to the plan, according to a government statement on Tuesday.

"This approval authorizes BSNL to monetise its telecom tower infrastructure with the formation of a separate subsidiary company," the statement read.

BSNL has a portfolio of 66,000 mobile towers, around 15% of the total number of telecoms towers in India, the government said.

"An independent, dedicated tower company of BSNL with a focused approach will lead to increasing of external tenancies and consequentially higher revenue for the new company," the government said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 