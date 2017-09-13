TDC pays €10 million for Plenti

TDC this week announced the acquisition of mobile virtual network operator Plenti, a deal that will give it an additional 90,000 customers who consume plenty of content. The Danish incumbent agreed to pay 74 million kroner (&euro…

TDC this week announced the acquisition of mobile virtual network operator Plenti, a deal that will give it an additional 90,000 customers who consume plenty of content.

The Danish incumbent agreed to pay 74 million kroner (€10 million) for Plenti, which offers services to consumers using the network of TDC rival 3 Denmark.

TDC said it will begin negotiations with 3 with a view to transferring the Plenti customers onto its own network as soon as possible.

The purchase is effective immediately though, since it does not require competition authority approval, TDC said.

"[Plenti] has within a very short period managed to obtain a considerable subscriber base," said TDC Group senior executive vice president Michael Moyell Juul, in a statement.

"The acquisition is attractive when viewed from both a financial and strategic angle," he said.

Meanwhile, Plenti focused on the content angle of the deal.

"The present Plenti subscribers have a considerable entertainment consumption and that particular customer experience will be even better once the subscribers get access to TDC's mobile network," Plenti managing director Peter Mægbæk said.

"TDC is the largest content provider in Denmark," he added. "Hence it is only natural that we at the same time investigate whether we can further strengthen Plenti's products attractive content."