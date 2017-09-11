Nokia takes telcos further under its WING

Nokia on Monday expanded its managed Internet of Things (IoT) services portfolio for operators to include market entry tools designed to help telcos target the right segments in the IoT world.



The Finnish vendor launched its worldwide IoT network grid (WING) at Mobile World Congress earlier this year.



WING covers subscription and device management, security, analytics, provisioning, operations, billing, and dedicated customer services, and is available direct to enterprises as well as to operators serving IoT customers.



The addition of market entry services helps operators to design their go-to-market strategy, identifying IoT target markets and the relevant applications, pricing and business plans, a Nokia spokesperson explained to Total Telecom on Monday.



Essentially, the services help operators address the IoT space from the business side, as well from the technical point of view, the spokesperson said.



The WING market entry services cover opportunities in nine IoT verticals: connected car, healthcare, logistics and transport, smart cities, utilities, agriculture, retail, smart homes and buildings, as well as connected industry.



"IoT deployments are complex, but with our help operators will be able to fast-track their entry into the market as we provide them not only with a ready-to-go-market and business model, but also with a pre-integrated IoT infrastructure, complete service model and go-to-market support services," said Friedrich Trawoeger, head of managed services at Nokia, in a statement.

