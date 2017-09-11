EE refarming 1800-MHz spectrum to boost 4G speeds

EE on Monday shared details of its latest 4G network upgrade that will boost speeds and pave the way for a new breed of superfast smartphones.



The U.K. mobile operator said its fastest 4G base station sites run on 20 MHz of 1800-MHz frequencies and 35 MHz of 2.6-GHz frequencies. By refarming an additional 10 MHz of 1800-MHz spectrum currently used for 2G services the telco said it can increase speeds and reliability.



The telco said will upgrade more than 600 sites "with the latest 4G spectrum" over the next six months. The project covers cities, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.



The sites will support new mobile devices powered by Cat 12 and Cat 16 modems, it said.



In addition, EE will double data upload speeds to a maximum of 100 Mbps from 50 Mbps at present on 900 U.K. sites.



"Customers need to be on 4G, getting the best out of their new devices with the highest quality phone calls and the fastest mobile data speeds," said EE chief executive Marc Allera, in a statement.



"We're converting 2G into 4G, because that's what our customers need," he said.

