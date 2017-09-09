US govt to OK AT&T/Time Warner deal this month

The U.S. government will give its approval to AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner this month, according to a U.S. press report on Thursday.



The Department of Justice is in the final stages of its review of the transaction, unnamed sources said, in a Los Angeles Times report.



The sources are close to the process but not authorised to discuss it, the paper said.



The US$85.4 billion deal has already received the regulatory green light in a number of international markets, including the European Union, Mexico and, most recently, Chile.



However, it has yet to be approved the in the companies' home market and has also hit a stumbling block in Brazil, where antitrust watchdog has handed it over to a tribunal, expressing concerns over the impact of the tie-up on competition.



Nonetheless, AT&T has consistently predicted that it will be able to close the acquisition before the end of this year.